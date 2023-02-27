Monday Morning Fly By: What a week

*The Flyers played in New Jersey Saturday night. Technically. RECAP!

*The game really highlighted the stark difference between the Devils, who sucked for a while and executed an actual rebuild, and the Flyers. Who are doing what they are doing. [Inquirer]

*Charlie is calling last week the Flyers’ worst of the season, and honestly, it’s hard to argue against that. [The Athletic]

*On the fun side of things though, we got to see the NHL debut of Elliot Desnoyers, who had himself a nice little game despite the result (and the team around him). [NBC Sports Philly]

*Sam Ersson is apparently turning some heads with the hot start to his NHL career he got off to. [BSH]

*Anyway, it’s Trade Deadline Week and it would appear that James van Riemsdyk is going to be a hot commodity. [BSH]

*And why is that? Because, like most of the last several years, all of the big exciting trades are happening well ahead of the actual deadline. Like Timo Meier being moved to the Devils last night. [Sportsnet]

*The Habs and the Stars made a pretty significant trade too. [Habs Eyes On The Prize]

*And finally, we’ll be tracking all of the rumors related to the Flyers heading into Friday afternoon and you can find them all here in this handy-dandy little roundup post. It’ll be updated as new things emerge. [BSH]