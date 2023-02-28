 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

BSH Radio #393: The pre-deadline extravaganza!

In which the gang goes through every one of the rumors.

By Kelly Hinkle, Bill Matz, and Charlie O'Connor
/ new
2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft - Round 2-7 Photo by Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images

It’s Deadline Day Week (is that a thing? no? whatever) and the Flyers are actually the focus of more than one rumor heading into Friday’s 3pm cutoff. The gang goes through all of those rumors before digging a bit into last week’s minor dramas surrounding John Tortorella’s lineup decisions. Be sure to listen to the end of the show for a really exciting announcement!

More From Broad Street Hockey

Loading comments...