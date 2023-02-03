Friday Morning Fly By: Hayes now you’re an All-Star

*All-Star Weekend is finally here! And tonight will feature the best part of the whole shebang: Skills Competition. Your boy Kevin Hayes will be participating in the accuracy event, which is kind of boring, but on the whole should be a good time for everyone. [NHL.com]

*And while you’re staying inside nice and warm this weekend watching All-Star programming, here are five things to watch for while you do it. [Inquirer]

*It’s been what feels like a million blissful days since we’ve had to think much about the Flyers, but Scott Laughton. He continues to be The Guy on this team for good reason. [NBC Sports Philly]

*Charlie runs through the top ten prospects in the Flyers organization right now, giving that outstanding Charlie insight and some words from the front office about some of these kids. [The Athletic]

*Power rankings, in the form of a look at every All-Star rep from each team. [Sportsnet]

*And finally, a brand new BSH Radio! A very special episode, really. Perfect for a Friday afternoon. [BSH]