Flyperbole: You’re Tearing Me Apart, Chuck!

Steve and Quigz celebrate the 300th official episode of Flyp by...talking a LOT about the Philadelphia Eagles. Look, folks, they’re in the Super Bowl and we are stoked, so it needed to be discussed. The guys also talked about the state of the Philadelphia Flyers at the All-Star Break, the Bo Horvat trade, and did a good old-fashioned Bach Update.

Make sure to follow us on twitter @Flyperbole and @ryanquigz. Also, follow @BSH_Radio and don’t forget to rate us on iTunes! You can find the entire Broad Street Hockey audio offerings in the following places: iTunes, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and RSS.