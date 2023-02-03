 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Flyperbole: You’re Tearing Me Apart, Chuck!

300 wows and donkey sauces down and the road to Flavortown doesn’t have an end in sight.

By estebomb and Ryan Quigley
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Washington Capitals v Philadelphia Flyers Photo by Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images

Steve and Quigz celebrate the 300th official episode of Flyp by...talking a LOT about the Philadelphia Eagles. Look, folks, they’re in the Super Bowl and we are stoked, so it needed to be discussed. The guys also talked about the state of the Philadelphia Flyers at the All-Star Break, the Bo Horvat trade, and did a good old-fashioned Bach Update.

Make sure to follow us on twitter @Flyperbole and @ryanquigz. Also, follow @BSH_Radio and don’t forget to rate us on iTunes! You can find the entire Broad Street Hockey audio offerings in the following places: iTunes, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and RSS.

More From Broad Street Hockey

Loading comments...