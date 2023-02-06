Monday Morning Fly By: They’re baaaaack

*At one point during the last week, I (I’m doing first person now, who cares, they fired me) found myself thinking “I’m so bored I wish there were some Flyers games.” Well they’re back tonight against the Islanders and I don’t know wtf I was thinking. Anyway Lou Lamoriello(who sucks) gave Bo Horvat 8 years yesterday. [Sportsnet]

*Did you folks enjoy the All-Star festivities? I usually love the Skills Comp but I have to say, it fell a little flat this year. Kevin Hayes seemed to have a nice time. That’s nice. [NBC Sports Philly]

*It was Tkachuk weekend though, as the boys lead the Atlantic Division to victory. [Inquirer]

*We learned that next year’s All-Star Weekend will be in Toronto. We should all go to that one! [TSN]

*And while Gary was talking he, as is he way, said some really dumb shit he didn’t need to say. [The Athletic]

*The bottom four teams in the Metro Division are garbage, but because the Flyers can’t help themselves they are the least garbage. Here’s some stuff about them. [The Hockey News]

*And here’s some stuff one something we don’t talk much about: the Flyers’ ECHL affiliate, the Reading Royals. [The Hockey News]

*On to things that matter, namely the Philadelphia Football Eagles (thx Flyperbole) and what the Flyers can learn from them. [BSH]

*You may have heard, but the NHL’s ratings are in the toilet. Naturally the league considers this no fault of their own (probably) but there’s a lot of problems. [Stanley Cup of Chowder]

*And finally, in case you missed it Friday, there’s a brand new Flyperbole! Enjoy, friends. [BSH]