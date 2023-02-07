Tuesday Morning Fly By: Building, but not rebuilding

*The Flyers played a hockey game last night against Bo Horvat’s Vancouver Canucks New York Islanders in a battle of overly ambitious mids. The Flyers came out victorious, losing 2-1. [BSH]

*Prior to the game, John Tortorella released a written letter to the fans in which the word “build” appeared twice. He repeatedly emphasized that the team has fought through intense adversity this year, and no doubt, much of that adversity was self-inflicted by the front office. [BSH]

*Tangentially related to “flyers,” the Super Bowl flyover will feature female aviators this year. [NBC Sports Philadelphia]

*Again speaking of the Super Bowl, Lane Johnson eats a lot. [The Athletic]

*Do you dislike Chuck Fletcher? Do you think he’s a mindless, irrational buffoon who makes senseless decisions? I present to you Lou Lamoriello who decided that he would complain about the Bo Horvat contract shortly after he himself wrote it. [Sportsnet]

*In a similar vein, does the Bo Horvat trade prefigure a potential Travis Konecny move before the deadline? [BSH]

*And finally, if you’re trying start your Tuesday with the mindset that anything is possible, a 51-year-old scored his 1,099th career hockey goal on Sunday. [TSN]