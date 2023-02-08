Wednesday Morning Fly By: They’re trying

*Flyers fans are a fickle bunch. You want the organization to do one thing and one thing only: make the hockey good. A very fair ask of your hockey team, to be sure. But there are a lot of people employed by the team who can’t fix the hockey but still want to do right by Flyers fans, and so they do stuff. Give things away. Try to make games fun. This kind of thing. But then people get mad at them. They can’t fix the hockey, but they’re trying. Give them a little credit for trying. [Inquirer]

*On the hockey side of things, the Flyers’ stinker against the Islanders Monday came at a kinda funny time. [BSH]

*Torts thinks it is the kind of game that teaches lessons, though. Love a lesson. [NBC Sports Philly]

*The power play, though... woof. They could stand to learn some lessons about the power play. [Inquirer]

*Back to the whole “trying to make things fun” thing, the next game up is Throwback Thursday and this time we are taking it all the way back to the 2010s. The last time any of us had fun with this team, probably. [Flyers]

*One of those things that people (on Twitter, anyway, so grain of salt) seemed to get mad about was Torts’ letter to the fans. But if you read it — really read it — Torts is saying that this team needs to rebuild. He’s been saying it all along. Maybe someone is listening! [The Athletic]

*And finally, Cam York. Bright spot. Big old ginger bright spot. [BSH]