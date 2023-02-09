Thursday Morning Fly By: Throw it back

*The Oilers are in town tonight for the big Throwback Thursday event at The Farg this evening; you going to the game? No? Me neither. Anyhoo, Owen Tippett, huh? He’s fun. Big time fun. [Flyers]

*Kieffer Bellows, not quite as fun, but he’s at least going to TRY to be more fun. For however long he’s up with the Flyers. [Inquirer]

*One assumes the Flyers will be sellers at the trade deadline in a few weeks — though, one should never assume that the Flyers will do the sensible thing. If they do achieve self-awareness and decide to sell off what they can, who’s going? [The Athletic]

*You’ve likely already stumbled upon the latest 32 Thoughts, but it came out too late for me to get it in yesterday’s Fly By, so here it is today. [Sportsnet]

*Sometimes, for what seems like no logical reason, some random, cromulent NHLer because THE guy to get at the deadline. Why? Who knows. Will it be JVR this season? We can pray. [The Athletic]

*So the idea of judging “good players on bad teams” is an interesting one. If they’re actually good — or playing well, at least — some metric will show that. If they stink they stink, doesn’t matter if they were good before and the team stinks now. So yeah, Patrick Kane really does suck. [Sportsnet]

*And finally, new BSH Radio! A lot of talk about messaging this week. Please to enjoy. [BSH]