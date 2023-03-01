Wednesday Morning Fly By: Wheeling and dealing

*The trade deadline is nearly here and the gang is back with a special edition of BSH Radio to talk about it. [BSH]

*Could Kevin Hayes be on the move? Should he be? [NBCSP]

*Chuck Fletcher emerged from wherever he’s been hanging out to talk to the media about the trade deadline. Let’s hit the comments highlight reel. [BSH]

*The Flyers are, in fact, rebuilding. [The Athletic]

*And with that acknowledged, it’s for certain that they’ll be selling at the deadline. [Inquirer]

*Some of these names have already come off the board, and James van Riemsdyk is rapidly rising up the list of top trade targets as the deadline approaches. [The Athletic]

*We had a whole lot of trades happen yesterday! Let’s touch on some of the big ones. For starters, Patrick Kane is a Ranger. [BR]

*Mattias Ekholm is heading to the Oilers. [TSN]

*And Jesse Puljujarvi is heading out of Edmonton to Carolina. [Canes Country]

*The Leafs also made like a million moves (read: three) yesterday. [Sportsnet]

*The league is also going to be keeping a close eye on teams making trades for injured players who might be parked on LTIR until the playoffs, making sure that they, by making trades allowed by the CBA, are not circumventing the cap... Sure. [The Athletic]