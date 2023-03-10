 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Flyperbole: There continues to be too many cooks

Too many cooks are gonna spoil the stew

By estebomb and Ryan Quigley
Before the news dropped that Chuck Fletcher is out as Philadelphia Flyers GM, Steve and Quigz took to the digital airwaves to vent their frustrations about Fletcher’s extremely quiet trade deadline and the muddled state of the Flyers’ front office.

