Monday Morning Fly By: We’re still calling him Danny

*So some stuff has happened since we last dumped some links here on the ol’website. Friday was a big day! For the Flyers and, really, for all of us. The day we’ve been waiting for for a very long time: Chuck Fletcher was fired by the Flyers. [BSH]

*Fans were pleased, of course, but not wholly satisfied. There is more work to be done on that front office, that’s for sure. [Inquirer]

*The Flyers, possibly sensing this still-humming underlying anger with the team, hinted that more changes will be coming. [The Athletic]

*While good news is good news it is very fair to ask why it took the Flyers so long to come to the conclusion that this needed to be done. [The Athletic]

*So, what was it? Where did Chuck go wrong? [NBC Sports Philly]

And just like that, Danny (Daniel) Briere is your general manager. Well, interim, for now. Here are 10 things to know about the new boss as he takes over this rapidly sinking ship. [Inquirer]

*These are the first five things that Danny should think about working on now that he is in charge. [BSH]

*Briere met with the media yesterday morning and said some things. [BSH]

*Interestingly enough, this marks, the first time that the organization as a whole has gone Full Tortorella. In a good way. [BSH]

*Wait, let's pause for a second; the Flyers lost to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday, and the recap of the game from our friends at the Pens blog is kind of hilarious. [Pensburgh]

All right, back to the news. This, right here, is a very important moment in the history of the Philadelphia Flyers franchise. What they do here will quite literally shape the future of the organization. No presh. [BSH]

*And finally, Charlie O'Connor lays it out perfectly in the way that only Charlie can do: the old Flyers’ culture is dead, and it is time to lay it to rest. Enough already. We all have to move on. [The Athletic]