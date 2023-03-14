Tuesday Morning Fly By: A golden opportunity

*And just like that your stupid silly useless Flyers are the talk of the Hockeyverse! How exciting, huh? Anyhoo, Marek and Friedman had quite a lot to say about the Flyers on their 32 Thoughts podcast yesterday, in case you missed it:

“I think people in media knew before Fletcher knew.”



On the latest 32 Thoughts Podcast, @JeffMarek and @FriedgeHNIC discuss the Daniel Brière press conference, new information on the sale of the Ottawa Senators, and more.

*Thought Chuck was fired before Saturday’s loss to the Penguins, after Sunday’s press conference tonight’s game against the Golden Knights feels like the first of the Briere era. And he’s got a lot of work ahead of him. [BSH]

*But he’s excited! Danny (Daniel) is excited to be the guy to take the Flyers organization into a much-needed period of realignment. It’s a huge opportunity for both him and the org as a whole. [Inquirer]

*The Flyers would like us to know that Chuck is a nice man and Daniel is a smart one. [NBC Sports Philly]

*Both Travis Konecny and Sean Couturier skated at practice yesterday. Both are still officially injured but evidently progress is being made. Coots, bud, love the enthusiasm, but take the year. Please. [Inquirer]

*DGB weighed in on the Flyers’ weekend excitement in his latest roundup. [The Athletic]

*And finally, yesterday marked the first day of the always-thrilling General Managers’ meeting. It was a quiet day, apparently. We’ll see what nonsense these geniuses come up with this time around as the week goes on. [Sportsnet]