BSH Radio #395: Farewell to the boogedyman

FOLKS the long national nightmare is over and Chuck Fletcher is no longer the General Manager of the Philadelphia Flyers. The gang goes in on Chuck’s firing, his tenure, what to expect from Danny Briere as the interim GM, and what the rest of the season might look like for this team that has finally entered its rebuild. Finally, do you trade Carter Hart? Because the rumor is officially out there, and the idea of moving him is an interesting one, to say the least. 4th worst is in reach, friends!!