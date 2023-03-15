Wednesday Morning Fly By: Torts is all of us, sometimes

*Another big loss for your boys last night! Eyes on the prize*, friends.(*4th worst in the league). But they really tried. Even Nick Seeler had a pretty greasy goal. John Tortorella’s postgame comments summed it up pretty well:

Torts: There haven't been many nights in this season -- this godforsaken season-- where I've had to worry about the team's effort. We (as a coaching staff) have to be with them right now, support them. — Charlie O'Connor (@charlieo_conn) March 15, 2023

*Also... RECAP!

*Big news yesterday was Sean Couturier practicing with the team — albeit in a no-contact jersey. But still! Big jump in the progress. Couturier thinks he can make it back this season, but John Tortorella thinks he’d benefit by sitting out the year. Kinda with Torts on this one. [Inquirer]

*But as Charlie reports, Coots is pushing as hard as he can to get into games before this season is through, and he has a good reason for it. [The Athletic]

*Right, so it’s officially Rebuild Era here in Philadelphia Flyers-land. The Flyers have a lot to do, but perhaps they could learn from some blueprints used by other teams to build their vastly improved lineups. [BSH]

*The NHL did an actually-cool thing with some of their new player tracking technology last night, turning a live game into a cartoon on the Disney Network. [ESPN]

*Really bad news for the Carolina Hurricanes: Andrei Svechnikov will miss the rest of the season. [Canes Country]

*The Canes’ dominance waning might be good news for the Tampa Bay Lightning who continue to ride the struggle bus. [TSN]

*Recently it seems like a lot of NHL head coaches are going 11-7 with their lineups. Torts has done it a few times the last couple weeks. What’s up with that? This is about the Leafs but it is interesting generally. [Sportsnet]

*And finally, a brand new BSH Radio! The first of the Danny Briere Era. How exciting for all of us. [BSH]