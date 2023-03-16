Thursday Morning Fly By: Falling, slowly

*So Tuesday night was a pretty good night for the tank, in case you missed it. Not only did the Flyers come through with that loss to the Golden Knights, but the Canadiens won, the Blackhawks somehow beat the Bruins, the Coyotes won, and the BJs and Sharks went to OT. If the next couple of weeks go well the Flyers could find themselves with a top-4 pick which would be SICK. And now we know when we’ll find out our draft pick fate: draft lottery will be pulled May 8. [Inquirer]

*And then we’ve got the draft in June, which will be new (interim)GM Danny Briere’s first big show as the guy at the helm for the Flyers. [Inquirer]

*Well I guess not the FIRST big show, as Briere is attending this week’s GM meetings. That’s a pretty big deal eh? [The Athletic]

*Briere played for a few teams during his time in the NHL and he can probably glean some lessons from the GMs he played for as he begins his NHL exec career. [BSH]

*Anyway, Danny Briere’s kid (rich, plays college hockey, from New Jersey, named Carson) is an asshole. [Inquirer]

*Getting back to the hockey; now that the rebuild is kicked off, how long should we reasonably expect this turnaround to take? [BSH]

*A good place to start might be a look at what the Flyers (and the rest of the non-playoffs teams) are missing. [The Athletic]

*Alright let’s take a whip around the Metro, where the cot dang New Jersey Devils are beginning to establish dominance. [Canes Country]

*And finally, NO ONE LIKES THE PLAYOFF FORMAT, GARY. IT STINKS. [For The Win]