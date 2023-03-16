 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Emil Andrae joins Flyers’ AHL affiliate on try-out basis

One of the Flyers’ top prospects is coming to North America.

By Ryan Quigley
United States v Sweden: Group B - 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship Photo by Andy Devlin/ Getty Images

One of the Philadelphia Flyers’ bright young prospects is crossing the pond to North America.

Defenseman Emil Andrae signed an amateur try-out contract with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, the team announced Thursday.

Because he is under an amateur try-out contract, Andrae is unable to play for the Flyers this season. However, he will earn valuable playing time for the Phantoms as they make their push for a playoff spot. He could sign his entry-level contract with the Flyers as soon as this summer.

The Flyers selected Andrae in the second round (No. 54 overall) of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. Since then, Andrae has turned heads playing against grown men in his native country of Sweden.

Still just 21 years old, the small, but stocky blueliner logged six goals and 26 points in 51 games for HV71 of the SHL this season. He also impressed as captain of the Swedes at this year’s World Juniors, posting four goals and eight points in seven games.

It may still be a couple more years before Andrae earns a significant role as an NHLer, but for now, expect him to serve as a reliable third or second-pair defender with special teams upside as a member of the Phantoms.

