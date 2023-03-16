One of the Philadelphia Flyers’ bright young prospects is crossing the pond to North America.

Defenseman Emil Andrae signed an amateur try-out contract with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, the team announced Thursday.

Defenseman Emil Andrae has joined us for the remainder of the 2022-23 season on a try-out basis. Andrae, 21, just completed his season in the Swedish Hockey League with HV71 where he scored 6 goals with 20 assists for 26 points in 51 games. — Lehigh Valley Phantoms (@LVPhantoms) March 16, 2023

Because he is under an amateur try-out contract, Andrae is unable to play for the Flyers this season. However, he will earn valuable playing time for the Phantoms as they make their push for a playoff spot. He could sign his entry-level contract with the Flyers as soon as this summer.

The Flyers selected Andrae in the second round (No. 54 overall) of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. Since then, Andrae has turned heads playing against grown men in his native country of Sweden.

Still just 21 years old, the small, but stocky blueliner logged six goals and 26 points in 51 games for HV71 of the SHL this season. He also impressed as captain of the Swedes at this year’s World Juniors, posting four goals and eight points in seven games.

It may still be a couple more years before Andrae earns a significant role as an NHLer, but for now, expect him to serve as a reliable third or second-pair defender with special teams upside as a member of the Phantoms.