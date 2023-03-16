Flyperbole: Our godforsaken season

Chuck is out, Danny is in. Steve and Quigz discuss the Philadelphia Flyers’ GM change from Fletcher to Briere, possible candidates for team president, Sean Couturier’s return to skating, and more as we continue marching to the end of this godforsaken season.

