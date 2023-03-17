Friday Morning Fly By: How Swede it is

*Big news, folks! The Phantoms are trying to get back into the playoff picture this year, they’re putting together a run, and they’re going to be getting a little bit more help. Emil Andrae’s coming over from Sweden and joining them on an amateur tryout. [BSH]

*But the organization is also grappling with a big question at the moment, of what has more value, a short run of play at the NHL level, or sticking around with the Phantoms for that playoff push. [Inquirer]

*You know the drill: it’s Flyperbole time again! [BSH]

*Owen Tippet’s been a whole lot of fun to watch this year. His toolkit’s a good one, and he’s finally putting it all together. [The Athletic]

*GM meetings are this week, and as usual, Those Guys had a whole lot to talk about. Let’s go to the quick hits. [The Athletic]

*It’s not news to anybody that Jordan Binnington is a big giant baby, and he lashed out again in Wednesday’s game against the Wild, and got himself suspended for two games. [NHL]

*Speaking of which, suspensions are actually down this season. So, uh, why exactly is that? [ESPN]

*And finally, actual big news coming out of the QMJHL: fighting is no more. [The Athletic]