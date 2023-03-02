Thursday Morning Fly By: Chaos

*The Philadelphia Flyers handed out really cool ice cube molds last night. [BSH]

*There are lots of questions circulating around the trade deadline. Charlie O’Connor addressed several of them in his new mailbag. [The Athletic]

*Taking a [short] break from the deadline insanity, sometimes it’s important to ask what the Flyers will realistically look like with the players currently on the roster. [Inquirer]

*Speaking of that roster, almost no one expects James van Riemsdyk to be on it in a week. Read what he has to say about it. [NBC Sports Philly]

*The Flyers front office is plagued by two concepts that they will never reconcile—(1) what they should do and (2) what they will do. On that note, there are three players that the Flyers absolutely should trade (but won’t). [BSH]

*And while we’re looking at the situation from a rational, not emotional, perspective, let’s talk about Carter Hart’s future. [BSH]

*Look, rumors are rumors. But have you heard the new rumors about an Ivan Provorov deal? [Inquirer]

*Oh, and to come full circle, Shayne Gostisbehere is going to the Carolina Hurricanes. Lolz. [Sportsnet]