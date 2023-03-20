Monday Morning Fly By: That’s so Flyers

*The Flyers had a bit of a mixed bag this weekend, hockey-wise, culminating in an extremely Flyers ending to the game against Carolina on Sunday. Textbook stuff. [NBC Sports Philly]

*If you missed the game it’s worth seeing this one snippet. It’s so Flyers:

Tony DeAngelo moment pic.twitter.com/I02p63XjZ6 — evil gritty (@DrEvilGritty) March 19, 2023

*On the good side of the things, Tyson Foerster got his first goal and is looking like he has a little something. [Inquirer]

*In general it has mostly been The Kids that are keeping this team sort-of worth watching down the stretch. And my friends we are in the home stretch. [BSH]

*Related, Owen Tippett got his first NHL hat trick against the Sabres on Friday. He, too, is very fun to watch. [The Athletic]

*Nice to see our old pal Ghost, who is excited to get back into the playoffs. Good for him, truly. [Inquirer]

*Travis Konecny is pushing himself hard to get back into games before this season is over and is looking forward to what the team will become under Danny Briere. [NBC Sports Philly]

*Speaking of Danny Briere he has been giving some interviews in the wake of his elevation to interim GM and has been saying some very, very interesting things. [BSH]

*Danny B. is going to have to get creative to make this team better, given the state of things, so maybe looking at some free agents playing in Europe might be a place to start? [The Hockey News]

*This article is completely unrelated to Flyers hockey in any way but the message is VERY IMPORTANT. [Second City Hockey]

*One of our pals over at the Wings blog wrote about what being a trans woman in the hockey sphere is like, and it’s kind of important to hear about these things from the people actually living it, you know? [Winging It In Motown]

*And finally, the folks over at Charlie’s website are polling fans to determine which team has the best goal song in the NHL. The Flyers, blissfully, have improved in this regard, so it’ll be interesting to see where they place. Go vote! [The Athletic]