The Philadelphia Flyers have been playing the kids all season, and they’re about to give another youngster some additional time on NHL ice.

The Flyers recalled defenseman Egor Zamula from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms Monday morning. Zamula, 22, has logged a goal and 16 points in 42 games with the Phantoms this season.

Zamula is likely to return to Lehigh Valley this weekend when the Phantoms are slated to play their next game. Flyers head coach John Tortorella confirmed as much when speaking to the media after Monday’s practice.

Zamula began the campaign with the Flyers, but has only appeared in 11 NHL games this season. The 6-foot-3 defender has showed some flashes at the NHL level, but Tortorella still wants to see more.

“He’s long. Takes up a lot of space. The thing that caught our eye was his ability to see the ice. It looks like he has the ability to make a play,” Tortorella said of Zamula.

“I thought before we sent him back down, I thought it was a struggle for him at the speed of what the game is being played here. All situations (in Lehigh Valley), a team that’s banged around and kept on playing, has played some really good hockey, he’s been involved in all of it. We’re gonna bring him up here and see where he’s at at this pace.”

Expect Zamula to be in the lineup for the Flyers’ next pair of outings. They’ll take on the Florida Panthers Tuesday night, followed by a meeting with the Minnesota Wild on Thursday.