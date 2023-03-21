 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tuesday Morning Fly By: Here come the Florida men

Today’s open discussion thread, complete with your daily dose of Philadelphia Flyers news and notes…

By Kelly Hinkle
*The Panthers are in town tonight. You going to the game? No? Me neither. Anyway, Egor Zamula will draw in tonight, that’s fun. [BSH]

*Danny Briere’s son has, rightfully, found himself in a bit of trouble. He’s moved on to the “find out” stage as they say. [Inquirer]

*So it kinda feels like John Tortorella was the real catalyst for the final ousting of Chuck Fletcher, right? No one is saying that out loud but it feels that way. So, can John be the guy to fix this giant flaming mess? [BSH]

*If Torts will, in fact, be making some Big Decision, which player do you think really needs to step it up down the stretch to leave a good impression on his coach? Charlie’s answer makes a lot of sense of course but I’m curious what your answers would be. [The Athletic]

*The loser point: it’s bad! [The Hockey News]

*Contained in this here bits and bobs article primarily about the Calder race is a bit about the Florida Panthers being right on the playoff bubble, meaning tonight will likely be a tough one for your boys. Rooting for one of those satisfying fun losses. [Sportsnet]

*You want to hear something annoying? This year’s Boston Bruins are the best hockey team you have ever seen. Yes, you. Most of us, actually. That is SO ANNOYING. [TSN]

*And finally, we offered a bit of an update on what’s going on with the site. Any questions, feel free to ask. I’m hoping you’ll all be coming with us. [BSH]

