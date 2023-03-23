Thursday Morning Fly By: Throw it back one more time

*The Montreal Canadiens are back in town for tonight’s game, which will be the final Throwback Thursday of this rapidly closing season. This time they’re throwing it back all over the place. All the decades. [Flyers]

*The Flyers winning games the way they did on Tuesday against the Panthers might annoy you, because it’s pointless and potentially hurts their lottery chances, but you are not John Tortorella. John Tortorella loves this stuff because it is, in his opinion, building a foundation for the future. [The Athletic]

*Speaking of foundations and such, the NCAA hockey tournament kicks off soon and there are quite a few Flyers taking part. [Inquirer]

*After watching the incredibly fun and very popular World Baseball Classic, Connor McDavid, who is typically a saltine cracker without a single opinion on anything in the world, got to talking about why the NHL is very, very stupid for not allowing best-on-best competition to take place. [TSN]

*Any best-on-best tournament will not include the best the Russians have to offer. Not next year, at least. [ESPN]

*One fan shared their thoughts about the whole Fanatics jersey thing, and it seems to echo most of our thoughts. It’s bad. [The Cannon]

*And finally, the Flyers continue to do some very cool stuff completely outside of the hockey that a lot of people tend to overlook. On account of the hockey being so bad. But it’s worth paying attention to, and the latest effort to mentor young women hoping to someday work in sports is pretty great. [Inquirer]