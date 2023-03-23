Flyperbole: The tale of the Three Wise Men

Apparently the Philadelphia Flyers’ senior advisors did not have any input on the decision to fire Chuck Fletcher and promote Danny Briere to interim GM. Are we buying this? Steve and Quigz discuss the Three Wise Men, the NHL’s jersey deal with Fanatics, the state of the tank, further Pride Night protests, and more.

