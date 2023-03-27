Monday Morning Fly By: Are the Flyers TOO good?

* The biggest Flyers-related news of the weekend: Sunday was the Flyers’ Charities Carnival and Gritty dunked BSH Radio’s own Charlie O’Connor in a dunk tank. Here, watch this on loop for the next several hours.

* And while they were there, the BSH Radio crew recorded live with some special guests! [BSH]

* The second-biggest Flyers-related news of the weekend: A true legend, Steve Coates, is retiring: [Flyers.com]

* The third-biggest Flyers-related news of the weekend, arguably: with the Flyers’ 3-0 win over Detroit on Saturday, they are now on a season-long five-game point streak. As we all expected them to be in March. [NBC Sports Philadelphia]

* That win invites more questions about whether the Flyers should be tanking, which John Tortorella very much wants you to stop writing him letters about (letters??): [CBS Sports]

* On Travis Sanheim, who’s trying to close out a rough year on a high note: [Inquirer]

* Cutter Gauthier confirmed on Friday that he would be returning to Boston College for his sophomore year: [BC Interruption]

* As last week’s thrilling end to the World Baseball Classic made clear, we need another best-on-best hockey tournament soon: [Sportsnet]

* Finally, since we began this with Charlie getting dunked by Gritty, the least we can do is end it with his piece on what exactly “Flyers Culture” is: [The Athletic]