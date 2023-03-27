Dave Scott retiring from Flyers

Dave Scott is retiring from his position with the Philadelphia Flyers.

Announced by Comcast Spectator on Monday, Scott, who served as the Chairman and Governor of the Flyers, is retiring from the position as of April 17. Dan Hilferty, who was recently named CEO of Comcast Spectator, will be taking over Scott’s chairman position on April 17, and then as the team’s governor on July 1.

“Working for both Comcast and Comcast Spectacor have been the opportunity of a lifetime, and I’m very proud of all that we’ve accomplished over the last 30 years,” said Scott in the Flyers’ press release. “It has been an incredible honor to work for such a terrific company and I’m very thankful to Brian for his trust in me. I’ve also been fortunate to work with so many fantastic colleagues and look forward to watching this company continue to grow under Dan’s leadership.”

With Scott gone from the team, the top of Flyers management will be Hilferty and Valerie Camillo, the president and CEO of Spectator Sports and Entertainment; with the former focusing more on the hockey side of things and the latter attending to the business.

Hilferty is a self-proclaimed Flyers fan — a much bigger hockey fan and more knowledgeable about the sport than Scott — and is focused on a specific path to contention.

“I’ve enjoyed partnering with Dave since I joined Comcast Spectacor last month and I’m energized about the opportunity to further advance the company,” said Hilferty. “Our number one goal for the Flyers will be to consistently compete for the Stanley Cup. It is going to be a process that will take time to get on that path, but I’m confident we are headed in the right direction with Danny Briere as interim GM, coach Tortorella, and our hiring of a President of Hockey Operations soon. Our leadership team will be fully focused to deliver on this for our fans while also continuing to make the sports complex the best location for sports and entertainment in the nation.”

As the Flyers turn over a new leaf in their general manager and president of hockey operations roles, they will also have a new face to lead the upper management charge.

With the team near the bottom of the standings and so much of the roster having questionable future roles, this summer might be the most important offseason in a very long time and we could see an actual direction the team is heading with a plan in place.