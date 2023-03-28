Tuesday Morning Fly By: Rebuilding from the top down

*The bomb dropped yesterday as Dave Scott announced that he will be retiring from his remaining positions with Comcast Spectator. [BSH]

*What do we think will happen with Dan Hilferty at the helm? Charlie O’Connor provides a pretty thorough analysis (as usual). [The Athletic]

*Adding to the new faces in the organization, Emil Andrae has made the trip across the pond and now begins his campaign for a spot on the Flyers’ roster next season. [NBC Sports Philadelphia]

*Bobby Brink has also been a topic of conversation lately as he continues to claw his way back from injury. Though his body might not be at 100%, his hockey IQ makes up for the deficit. [Inquirer]

*If you haven’t yet been convinced that the Flyers should consider trading Carter Hart after this season, spend some time with this fascinating article in which we discover that goaltending is extremely fickle for 75% of teams in the league. [TSN]

*Switching gears to prepare you for opening day on Thursday, the Phillies have seemingly finalized their 40-man roster. [NBC Sports Philadelphia]

*Just for fun, one last article about Dave Scott! :) [Inquirer]

*And lastly, if you disagree with anything you’ve read thus far, President Biden recently expressed a sentiment that we can all agree on—hatred of the Toronto Maple Leafs. [Sportsnet]