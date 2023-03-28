Preview: Flyers host depleted Canadiens

For better or worse, the Flyers are playing what may be their best hockey of the season. The Flyers are on a three-game winning streak and have recorded a point their last five games. While this is not good for draft positioning, it is nice to see some young talent blossoming and hopefully the beginning of everything that John Tortorella has been preaching since day one.

The Montreal Canadiens have also been playing some solid hockey as of late, winning three out of their last four, including impressive wins over the Tampa Bay Lighting and Buffalo Sabres. The Canadiens have had to deal with a slew of injuries this season, possibly moreso than any team in the NHL.

Flyers Projected Lineup

Joel Farabee-Noah Cates-Owen Tippett

James van Riemsdyk-Kevin Hayes-Kieffer Bellows

Brendan Lemieux-Morgan Frost-Wade Allison

Nic Deslauriers-Scott Laughton

Ivan Provorov-Cam York

Travis Sanheim-Rasmus Ristolainen

Nick Seeler-Tony DeAngelo

Justin Braun

Carter Hart

(Felix Sandstrom)

Canadiens Projected Lineup

Rafael Harvey-Pinard-Nick Suzuki-Mike Hoffman

Jonathan Drouin-Kirby Dach-Denis Gurianov

Jesse Ylonen-Jake Evans-Brendan Gallagher

Michael Pezzetta-Chris Tierney-Alex Belzile

Mike Matheson-David Savard

Joel Edmundson-Justin Barron

Jordan Harris-Johnathan Kovacevic

Cayden Primeau

(Sam Montembeault)

