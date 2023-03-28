Preview: Flyers host depleted Canadiens

For better or worse, the Flyers are playing what may be their best hockey of the season. The Flyers are on a three-game winning streak and have recorded a point their last five games. While this is not good for draft positioning, it is nice to see some young talent blossoming and hopefully the beginning of everything that John Tortorella has been preaching since day one.
The Montreal Canadiens have also been playing some solid hockey as of late, winning three out of their last four, including impressive wins over the Tampa Bay Lighting and Buffalo Sabres. The Canadiens have had to deal with a slew of injuries this season, possibly moreso than any team in the NHL.
Flyers Projected Lineup
Joel Farabee-Noah Cates-Owen Tippett
James van Riemsdyk-Kevin Hayes-Kieffer Bellows
Brendan Lemieux-Morgan Frost-Wade Allison
Nic Deslauriers-Scott Laughton
Ivan Provorov-Cam York
Travis Sanheim-Rasmus Ristolainen
Nick Seeler-Tony DeAngelo
Justin Braun
Carter Hart
(Felix Sandstrom)
Canadiens Projected Lineup
Rafael Harvey-Pinard-Nick Suzuki-Mike Hoffman
Jonathan Drouin-Kirby Dach-Denis Gurianov
Jesse Ylonen-Jake Evans-Brendan Gallagher
Michael Pezzetta-Chris Tierney-Alex Belzile
Mike Matheson-David Savard
Joel Edmundson-Justin Barron
Jordan Harris-Johnathan Kovacevic
Cayden Primeau
(Sam Montembeault)
Storylines
- Noah Cates has been a very pleasant surprise for the Flyers this season. He has played important minutes for the Flyers in all situations this season, and has often been matched against other teams top lines. There has also been obvious improvement in his offensive game recently. In his last four games he has recorded one goal and five assists for six points.
- Nick Suzuki leads the Canadiens this season with 61 points in 74 games, including 10 points in his last five games. After being traded from the Vegas Golden Knights, the 23-year old captain has recorded 204 points in 283 career NHL games.
- In goal tonight for the Canadiens will be Cayden Primeau, son of former Flyer Keith Primeau. He has spent most of this season in the AHL, but he does have 19 games of NHL experience. In those 19 games he has 3-10-2 record with a 4.18 GAA and a .873 SV%.
- Looking at the standings the Flyers are two points ahead of the Canadiens, and have two more games to play. A Flyers win tonight would most likely take them out of the running for finishing bottom five in league standings.
Loading comments...