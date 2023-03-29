Wednesday Morning Fly By: Things are getting Frosty

*Morgan Frost is starting to heat up. He led the Philadelphia Flyers with two goals as the team earned a 3-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens. This team has a winning streak now? [BSH]

*Flyers head coach John Tortorella is preaching patience following this “godforsaken season” with this team. Well, a heck of a way to start out his time here. [Inquirer]

*Fighting in hockey has seen an evolution over the last several decades. From the Bullies days to now where teams are opting for skill over face-punchers as their depth players. Explore how the evolution took place and hear from some legendary fighters what they think about the past, present, and future of fighting in this sport. [The Athletic]

*There’s a forgotten Flyers prospect playing in the Frozen Four next week. Bryce Brodzinski might not end up getting a contract in Philadelphia, but the 2019 seventh-round pick is tearing it up for his homestate University of Minnesota Gophers as he scored four goals last weekend in the elimination games. [Inquirer]

*Who are some top candidates for NHL open coaching and general manager roles? [ESPN]

*A potential buyer of the Ottawa Senators has claim to LeBreton Flats, the potential site for a new arena closer to the actual city of Ottawa. It would be nice for Claude to get some new digs. [TSN]