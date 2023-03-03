Friday Morning Fly By: Trade or get off the pot

*A shocking dearth of links here on Deadline Day Eve, my friends. I guess everyone is banking their energy for today’s shenanigans. Anyhoo, to get yourself properly prepared for boredom today, please enjoy this run through of Chuck Fletcher’s trade deadline history. [Inquirer]

*Going back to that overtime loss to the Rangers, Maddie dove a little deeper into that disappointment of a hockey match and how the Flyers found themselves there. [BSH]

*The biggest story to come out of that game though was that it was practically a Rangers home game, thanks to their fans coming down from NYC and taking over the Wells Fargo Center. Not a big shock to John Tortorella, though. [The Athletic]

*Anyhoo, it’s Deadline Day. And interestingly enough, most of the trades folks expected to be made have been made already. Except for any Flyers trades. Those haven’t happened. We’ll reassess at 3 p.m. [TSN]

*For funsies here’s something you can expect from every team before the buzzer sounds later this afternoon. [Sportsnet]

*And finally, you’re a Flyers fan so you don’t have a ton to look forward to, so why not look forward to this month’s NCAA hockey tourney, culminating with the Frozen Four! There is more than one kind of sports madness in March!! [Pension Plan Puppets]