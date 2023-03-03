Flyperbole: Well? We’re waiting!

The 2023 NHL Trade Deadline looms and it feels like every team has made a major move except for the Philadelphia Flyers. Steve and Quigz discuss Chuck Fletcher’s inaction, as well as some of the bigger moves around the NHL.

