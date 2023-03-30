Thursday Morning Fly By: On the road again

*The Athletic’s writers have been wrong about some things in the past, and that includes our pal Charlie. And he’s here to tell you about it. [The Athletic]

*A bit of news! Bad news! Well, if you’re the Senators. Thomas Chabot could be out for the rest of the season with a lower body injury. So we won’t be seeing him tonight, it seems. [NHL]

*Morgan Frost is taking some real steps forward, but has it been enough to get himself all the way into his coach’s good graces? [The Athletic]

*With their loss to the Flyers on Tuesday, the Montreal Canadiens have been officially eliminated from playoff contention. [NHL]

*Sounds like things are going just swimmingly up in Winnipeg. [TSN]

*It’s more draft talk, folks! [Sportsnet]

*Getting in on the goalie carousel over the summer is always... a bit of an adventure for teams. Sometimes it pays off, sometimes it doesn’t, but one thing’s for certain, those moves will always be great fodder for rankings. [The Athletic]