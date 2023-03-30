The Philadelphia Flyers have experienced quite a lot of change over the last month. Chuck Fletcher is out as general manager, Dan Hilferty is taking over for Dave Scott as the franchise’s chairman, and Bobby Clark, Bill Barber and Paul Holmgren, three of the Flyers’ senior advisors, will apparently have much less say in the direction of the club moving forward.

Turns out another significant change is on the horizon.

According to Chris Creamer of SportsLogos.net, the Flyers will be getting new uniforms next season, and they will be heavily inspired by the iconic threads the franchise donned in the ‘80s and ‘90s.

Creamer reports the Flyers will return to the shade of orange they used prior to the turn of the millennium, though the black piping featured on the old-school uniforms will not be included on the new duds.

According to our reliable sources, the Philadelphia Flyers are getting new home and road uniforms, very similar to what the club wore in the 1980s and '90s, for the 2023-24 NHL season. My mockup attached here.



Creamer also claims the Flyers will not have an alternate uniform next season. So those hideous all-black uniforms they currently roll out on occasion? Well, hopefully they’ll be gone forever soon.

This is the first time the Flyers have updated their wardrobe since 2010, and the timing of this change makes sense. Not only has interim general manager Danny Brière publicly confirmed a rebuild is on the way, but more organizational restructuring is expected to come this offseason.

Might as well add to the list of alterations by introducing some new sweaters, eh?