BSH Radio Live: Trade Deadline 2023 Reactions

Another trade deadline and another round of crushing disappointment from Chuck Fletcher and the Philadelphia Flyers. Steve and BSH crew have a good old fashioned airing of grievances as Chuck did not have the fire sale we all wanted at the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline.

