BSH Radio Live: Trade Deadline 2023 Reactions

You have to figure out what Chucky does before he comes out here.

By estebomb, Kelly Hinkle, Kurt R., Ryan Quigley, Ryan Gilbert, j_boust, and JoeDeMarini
new

New York Rangers v Philadelphia Flyers Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Another trade deadline and another round of crushing disappointment from Chuck Fletcher and the Philadelphia Flyers. Steve and BSH crew have a good old fashioned airing of grievances as Chuck did not have the fire sale we all wanted at the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline.

