Monday Morning Fly By: Avoiding overtime is always a win

*Your boys played the Detroit Red Wings last night. And they won! If you look at their upcoming schedule, this might have been their last one for a bit. But who knows, these idiots will probably go on a winning streak. Anyhoo, RECAP!

*Did everyone have fun on Deadline Day? Did everyone enjoy that? “That” of course referring to Chuck Fletcher once again failing to do anything right. [NBC Sports Philly]

*Unsurprisingly he defended himself when confronted by the press once the 3 p.m. deadline had passed. He tried, everyone! [BSH]

*Here’s one that won’t take you too long: grading Chuck Fletcher’s moves on, and leading up to, the deadline. [Inquirer]

*Perhaps the most delightful thing Chuck said was that he decided to take Brendan Lemieux from Los Angeles to “make it easy on” Rob Blake. HOW NICE. Now we have Tony DeAngelo AND Brendan Lemieux the whole dang band is back together. [BSH]

*John Tortorella also took to the mics to defend Chuck Fletcher which like, of course he did. What else is he going to do? [NBC Sports Philly]

*Charlie, however, did not defend anything Chuck did this week. In fact, he really let them have it. [The Athletic]

*Honestly though if you look at Chuck’s tenure with the Flyers it’s not really surprising that he blew it this time too. [BSH]

*Guess what the Flyers’ trade deadline grade was. Out of ten. Guess guess guess! [The Athletic]

*Anyway we did a fun live post-deadline episode of BSH Radio with some callers! [BSH]

*And finally... if you missed this, and would like to be depressed and question a lot of your life choices, ask yourself this: when was the last time the Flyers made a trade that actually made the team markedly better? You’re welcome! [BSH]