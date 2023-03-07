Tuesday Morning Fly By: Calm before the storm

*The NHL scheduling gods have, blissfully, given up until Thursday, when the Flyers will take on the Carolina Hurricanes in Carolina. With your old pal Shayne Gostisbehere. Should be interesting to see how the Flyers match up with the best in the East. Anyhoo, in the meantime, let’s dig a little into that win over the Red Wings. [BSH]

*Tanner Laczynski was back in the lineup after nearly three months on the IR Sunday afternoon, and looked okay! It’s going to take him some time to get his legs back under him but buddy is ready to work. [Inquirer]

*In that vein, Charlie revisits his Tortorella Index, noting which players seem to be ingratiating themselves with their head coach and those that seem to be finding themselves on the outside of the circle of trust. [The Athletic]

*Evidently Connor McDavid is not the runaway MVP candidate heading into the end of the season. Challengers emerge. [ESPN+]

*And finally, is it possible that we have seen the end of the Tampa Bay Lightning era? The total dominance? The unquestionable supremacy? We might have! [TSN]