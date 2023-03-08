Wednesday Morning Fly By: Just another one

*The Philadelphia Flyers are, plainly, lucky that they have such a caring fan base supporting this team. We could just go watch something else after having a miserable time during the NHL trade deadline, but no, we’re thinking about it and complaining about a missed opportunity. [BSH]

*John Tortorella is using the 11 forwards and seven defenseman so that one forward in particular gets to have more ice-time as they continue on their journey to become an actual top-six winger. [Inquirer]

*The Flyers actually made a transaction! They signed college free agent defenseman Will Zmolek out of Bemidji State. A 23-year-old, 6-foot-3, left-handed blueliner. He’ll go down to the AHL for the rest of the season. [BSH]

*A little bit of bad news for us: The New Jersey Devils are really trying to sign Timo Meier to a long-term contract. [TSN]

*Defenseman Rasmus Sandin escaped the Toronto media and is now living large with a big opportunity with the Washington Capitals. [Sportsnet]

*In a sitdown interview, top prospect (and probably not a future member of the Flyers) Connor Bedard opened up about his late grandfather’s inspiration. [NHL dot com]

*Forget a silly little retool, the Vancouver Canucks just need to tear it down and start over. [Yahoo Sports]