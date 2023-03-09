Preview: Into the storm

Batten down the hatches, folks, cuz the Flyers might get blown away in this game. The Carolina Hurricanes are 8-2-0 in their last ten, and absolutely demolished the Tampa Bay Lightning 6-0 last weekend—a team that just beat the Flyers by a lopsided score of 5-2. There’s no way this ends well for Philadelphia, right?

The Flyers game against the Lightning also ended with Tony DeAngelo spearing Corey Perry in the nuts, which has resulted in a two game suspension for TDA—including this one. That probably means the Justin Braun at wing experiment will be over as he shifts back to defense. Oh, and Joel Farabee and Travis Sanheim were benched the entire second period, which makes now as good a time as any to remind you, dear reader, that Sanheim’s new contract (with an NTC the first four years) has yet to kick in. Also of note was Brendan Lemieux’s first goal as a Flyer. Good for him! Except he’s now injured, along with Wade Allison, and will miss tonight’s matchup. Sounds like they’re just day-to-day, at least.

Puck drop is at 7 p.m. from Carolina.

Players to Watch

Tyson Foerster

We’ve got another NHL debut for you lovely people today! Tyson Foerster’s in the lineup tonight as Wade Allison and Brendan Lemieux are injured. He’s had a decent season with the Phantoms, putting up 18 goals and 38 points so far this season. Foerster was the Flyers’ 1st round pick in the 2020 draft at 23rd overall. Joining him on injury call-up will be Elliot Desnoyers, who has also been noticeable at the NHL level.

Owen Tippett

Tippett registered a whopping nine shots on goal against the Lightning—double almost every other skater on the ice for either team. With the absence of Travis Konecny, Torts has been giving Tippett more and more ice team to really see what he can do with that sort of responsibility; he was on the ice for 23:47 against Tampa, 24:09 against Detroit, and 27:40 against the Rangers. Expect to see high ice times for Tippett down the stretch.

Morgan Frost

With five shots on goal, Frost was runner up to Tippett’s nine against Tampa. One of those shots was a goal, which is important to Frost’s longevity in Philadelphia. Frost’s offense is his main selling point and if he’s not putting up points then what, exactly, is it that he does here. Due to the benching of Farabee, Frost saw his ice time increase to 20:31 against Tampa, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see Torts give him more minutes down the stretch to make his case one last time before his contract’s up for renewal this summer.

Shayne Gostisbehere

Ah, Shayne. What’s it like to finally play on a Stanley Cup contending team? Is it nice? Ghost has four points in his first three games with the Canes since being traded from the Arizona Coyotes for a third round pick, including a three point outing in the clobbering of the Lightning. He’s filled the Tony DeAngelo-sized hole on the Carolina power play, and early returns point towards promising production through the playoffs. In a way, it’s hilarious that the Canes have ended up with three (3!) Flyers draft picks and Shayne Gostisbehere, the Coyotes have two (2!) Flyers draft picks, and all the Flyers have to show for it is Tony DeAngelo suspended for spearing Corey Perry.