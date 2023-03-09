Thursday Morning Fly By: Tony two games

*You will not see Tony DeAngelo face off against his old team tonight because Tony DeAngelo has been suspended two games for spearing Corey Perry in the balls. Could’ve been more, honestly. [Inquirer]

*Tony DeAngelo seems to be one of the guys on John Tortorella’s good side right now, which is interesting. Torts seems committed to making it clear who is on that good side and who is on the bad. [The Athletic]

*Yesterday was a pretty rumor-heavy day, which was interesting. One of those rumors centered on what the Flyers might do this summer, with one player in particular. [BSH]

*Full look at some of those rumors from Pierre LeBrun. [The Athletic]

*Some other rumors — well “speculation” is probably more accurate a word — came out of a recent episode of the Jeff Marek Show. None of it would be news to you, as a reader of this website. [BSH]

*Charlie (best in the business) took himself up to Allentown to get the lowdown on a guy we really thought would be a Flyer, but who has fully embraced being a Phantom. [The Athletic]

*RFA rumors? Why not! [Sportsnet]

*And finally, DGB looks at the human side of the trade deadline and asks if we, as fans, are too callous about all of the movement that happens on this day. [The Athletic]